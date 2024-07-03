Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

