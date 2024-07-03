China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (CHCJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on August 15th

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.8323 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.04.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

