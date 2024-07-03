Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.