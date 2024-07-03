Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,896,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,800,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 103.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 163.46 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 177.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of 128.97 and a 200-day moving average of 112.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

