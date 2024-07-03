Claro Advisors LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 169,329 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

