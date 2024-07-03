ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

