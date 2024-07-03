CMO Group (LON:CMO) Shares Down 3.4%

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

CMO Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.68.

About CMO Group

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Clickbasin.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Plumbingsuperstore.co.uk, Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Tilesuperstore.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk, as well as through building super store website.

