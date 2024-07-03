Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

