Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $335,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,971 shares in the company, valued at $46,127,205.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,857,920.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $227.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

