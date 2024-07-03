Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,857,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,976,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $227.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

