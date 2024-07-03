Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) versus Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Financial Contrast

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Collective Audience and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Collective Audience.

This table compares Collective Audience and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -4.55% -1.78% -0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collective Audience and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $624.21 million 2.22 -$30.86 million ($1.48) -27.50

Collective Audience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Risk & Volatility

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.