Comparing Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abits Group and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 84.57%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Abits Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Abits Group and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Abits Group has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Abits Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abits Group and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $1.68 million 11.85 -$12.59 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $50.56 million 1.38 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -2.57

Abits Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

Abits Group beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

