Comparing Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) & Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million 3.58 -$5.66 million ($0.15) -8.40 Cheniere Energy Partners $9.66 billion 2.47 $4.25 billion $4.63 10.65

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Cheniere Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -43.74% -112.23% -57.39% Cheniere Energy Partners 33.19% -275.07% 13.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheniere Energy Partners 2 3 0 0 1.60

Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

