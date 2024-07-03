Comparing Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DigitalOcean and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 1 5 5 0 2.36 Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

This table compares DigitalOcean and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean 7.01% -26.29% 5.49% Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and Nexxen International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $692.88 million 4.62 $19.41 million $0.53 66.34 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.22 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -45.00

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalOcean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Nexxen International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The company also provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, such as managed databases; managed Kubernetes and container registry; application platform to build, deploy, and scale applications; Functions, a serverless compute solution; and Uptime for real-time uptime and latency alerts, as well as software-as-a-service (SaaS), including managed hosting and DigitalOcean Marketplace, a platform where developers can find pre-configured applications and solutions. In addition, it offers artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications comprising GPU virtual machines for scaling AI applications; Notebooks, a simple cloud workspace that runs on GPUs that provides a managed interactive development environment for exploring data, and training and building machine learning models; and Deployments for deploying their machine learning model as an API endpoint. The company's customers include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and AI/ML applications. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.