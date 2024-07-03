Compton Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

