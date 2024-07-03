Compton Financial Group LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 36,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,008,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,695,000 after buying an additional 104,246 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average is $352.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.