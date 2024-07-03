Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Cormac J. Twomey Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Concentrix Trading Up 3.4 %

CNXC opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

