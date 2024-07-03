Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $258.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.86. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

