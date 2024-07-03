Contrasting Lennox International (NYSE:LII) and Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Montana Technologies and Lennox International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82% Lennox International 12.38% 303.36% 22.81%

Volatility and Risk

Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennox International has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A Lennox International $4.98 billion 3.83 $590.10 million $17.26 31.06

This table compares Montana Technologies and Lennox International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Lennox International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Montana Technologies and Lennox International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennox International 1 4 8 0 2.54

Lennox International has a consensus price target of $491.92, indicating a potential downside of 8.23%. Given Lennox International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Summary

Lennox International beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montana Technologies



Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About Lennox International



Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name. The Building Climate Solutions segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, variable refrigerant flow commercial, curb, curb adapters, drop box diffusers, HVAC recycling, and salvage service. This segment also provides condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers under the Lennox, Model L, CORE, Enlight, Xion, Energence, Prodigy, Strategos, Raider, Lennox VRF, Lennox National Account Services, Allied Commercial, Elite, AES Industries, Mechanical, and Reclaim, Heatcraft Worldwide and Chandler Refrigeration, Bohn, MAGNA, Larkin, FriguaBohn, IntelliGen, and Interlink brand name. In addition, the company provides small package units, rooftop units, chillers, air handlers, and fan coils. It sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

