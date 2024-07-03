Contrasting Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) and Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWire Group and Lobo EV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $35.24 million 43.24 -$109.55 million ($0.55) -13.64 Lobo EV Technologies $15.48 million 1.40 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Lobo EV Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveWire Group.

This table compares LiveWire Group and Lobo EV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -317.96% -49.54% -39.17% Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveWire Group and Lobo EV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lobo EV Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveWire Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Lobo EV Technologies.

Summary

LiveWire Group beats Lobo EV Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers electric vehicles and accessories, such as two-wheeled e-bicycles and e-mopeds, three-wheeled electric vehicles, four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles, batteries, and parts and accessories, as well as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

