Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Up 10%

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 14,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 37,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Coppernico Metals Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Coppernico Metals

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

