CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 19.62%.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.