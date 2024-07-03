Critical Contrast: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 9 2 0 2.18 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dominion Energy and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $51.73, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $8.94, suggesting a potential upside of 45.56%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 11.57% 7.50% 1.85% ReNew Energy Global 4.17% 3.36% 0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $14.39 billion 2.82 $1.99 billion $1.94 25.02 ReNew Energy Global $81.32 billion 0.03 $50.00 million $0.12 51.17

Dominion Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global. Dominion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

