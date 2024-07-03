Critical Survey: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bumble and PodcastOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 4 11 0 2.73 PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 64.80%. PodcastOne has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 200.63%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Bumble.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $1.05 billion 1.16 -$4.21 million $0.17 56.71 PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.84 -$14.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bumble and PodcastOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 2.04% 0.92% 0.60% PodcastOne -34.02% -108.47% -53.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bumble beats PodcastOne on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

