CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Financial Contrast

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.56% 28.77% 6.37% EVmo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CSG Systems International and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.53%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.03 $66.25 million $2.19 18.46 EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats EVmo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About EVmo

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.