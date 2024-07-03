Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,600 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

