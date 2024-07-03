Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $543,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

View Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $105.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.