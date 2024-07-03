Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $454,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 89,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Aptiv
Aptiv Stock Performance
Shares of APTV stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.