Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $454,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 89,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

