Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 896,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 231,867 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $171,329.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,628.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.