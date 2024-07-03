Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

ZS opened at $196.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.32. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.