Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in June

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,550,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 22,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

CYBN stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.50. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cybin by 488.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cybin by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

