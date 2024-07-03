Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 11.5% in June

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 9.51%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

