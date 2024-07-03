Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Up 7.6%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 2,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Trading Up 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche

(Get Free Report)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.