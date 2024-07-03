Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 27 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $498.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

