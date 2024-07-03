Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 221.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,800,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 302,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

