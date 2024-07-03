Dash Acquisitions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

