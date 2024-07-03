David Gordon Acquires 6,856 Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) COO David Gordon bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $14,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 374,037 shares in the company, valued at $781,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coffee Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

