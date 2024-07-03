Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $143.52 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,140,245 shares of company stock valued at $829,165,177. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

