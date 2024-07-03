Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 343,938 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,427 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

