Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to “Buy”

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.41. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

