Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNTH shares. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Our Latest Report on DNTH

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.