Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.57.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

