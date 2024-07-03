Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.0 days.

Diploma Price Performance

Shares of DPLMF stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Diploma has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

