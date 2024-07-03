Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.47. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 11,536,168 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 20.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
