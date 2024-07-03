Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.47. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 11,536,168 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 20.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

