Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Price Performance
DCYHF stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
Discovery Company Profile
