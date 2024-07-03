Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

