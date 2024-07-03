Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

Dorel Industries stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $351.07 million during the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

