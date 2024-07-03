Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Down 12.6 %

DOCMF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

