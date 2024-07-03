Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,020 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Dream Finders Homes worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $187,026.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $311,396.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,934,815.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,230 shares of company stock worth $4,113,923 in the last ninety days. 70.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

