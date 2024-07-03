DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

